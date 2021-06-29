Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 134,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

