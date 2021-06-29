Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.64. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $4.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of PMT opened at $21.04 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,349 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.