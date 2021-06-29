Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $63,157,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

