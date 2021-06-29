Zacks: Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 640,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

