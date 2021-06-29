Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.19 on Friday. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.34 million, a PE ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

