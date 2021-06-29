Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.