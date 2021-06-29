Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

OROVY stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.39. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $6.793 dividend. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.23%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

