Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.32. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

