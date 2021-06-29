Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Sell

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.59. 137,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,530. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

