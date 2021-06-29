Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) Insider Sells £8,000 in Stock

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) insider Frank Braeken sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

ZAM stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. Zambeef Products PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Zambeef Products Company Profile

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

