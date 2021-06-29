Zealium Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $35,952.11 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00396658 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,547,018 coins and its circulating supply is 16,547,018 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

