Zegona Communications plc (ZEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Zegona Communications’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ZEG stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £324.08 million and a PE ratio of 26.82. Zegona Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

