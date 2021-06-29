Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches Market Cap of $831,978.85

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $858.81 or 0.02397262 BTC on major exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $831,978.85 and approximately $19,826.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00053888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00661200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038042 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

