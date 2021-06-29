Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

