Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 6.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 176,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 112,973,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $816.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth $34,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
