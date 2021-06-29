Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 6.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 176,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 112,973,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,076,526 shares of company stock worth $4,692,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth $34,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

