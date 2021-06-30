$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -312.71. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,864 shares of company stock worth $4,791,616 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

