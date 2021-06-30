-$0.10 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Resonant reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

RESN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 453,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 22.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 152,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 728,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,480. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $193.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

