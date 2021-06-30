-$0.12 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 2,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.19 million, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

