-$0.12 EPS Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on NOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NOV opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

