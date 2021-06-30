$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

