$0.28 EPS Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $12.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.32 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

