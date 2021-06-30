$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,583. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,384 shares of company stock worth $1,765,241. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

