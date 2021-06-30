-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.36). Xencor also reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08. Xencor has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Xencor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 1,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xencor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth $1,430,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.