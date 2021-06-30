$0.70 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $474.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Independent Bank has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.