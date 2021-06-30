-$0.84 EPS Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.94). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YMTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMTX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,712. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

