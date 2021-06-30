-$0.84 EPS Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.94). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YMTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMTX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,712. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.