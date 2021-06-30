$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post sales of $1.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the highest is $2.25 million. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

ONCT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.78. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

