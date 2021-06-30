$1.10 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

