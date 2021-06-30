$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cabot posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $56.16. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.67. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

