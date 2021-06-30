$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $384,927,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,772. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

