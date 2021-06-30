$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 175,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

