$1.37 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. 30,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,922. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

