$1.89 EPS Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $1.53. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 730%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $42,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $18,131,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $13,908,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. 3,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,205. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

