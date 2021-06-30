101,334 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,334,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.10.

Five Below stock opened at $196.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.23. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.