10,865 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,865 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,143,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

