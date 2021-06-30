$13.98 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report sales of $13.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01 million. Veru reported sales of $10.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $61.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.17 million, a PE ratio of -276.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

