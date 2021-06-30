$139.21 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $139.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.94 million and the lowest is $125.70 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $536.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $581.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $663.66 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $734.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $332.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.11. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 159.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 198,845 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

