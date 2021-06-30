$139.27 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report sales of $139.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.68 million and the lowest is $138.86 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $117.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $575.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.44 million to $586.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.31 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $728.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after acquiring an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,799,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 160,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.