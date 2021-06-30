1,832 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

