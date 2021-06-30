183,646 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,501,000. iRhythm Technologies comprises 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.63% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $271,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

