$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.63. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $274.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 20.3% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 13.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

