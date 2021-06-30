200,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

