2,085 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

