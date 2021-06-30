$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post $22.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.17 million and the lowest is $22.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $92.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eargo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Eargo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40. Eargo has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

