2,218 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,665,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.03. 3,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,907. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.30.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.42.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

