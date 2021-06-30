2,283 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.