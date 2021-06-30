$256.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce sales of $256.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.17 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $242.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $60,379,000.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 601,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,188. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

