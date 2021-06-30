$256.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce sales of $256.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.17 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $242.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $60,379,000.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 601,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,188. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.