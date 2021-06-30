26,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $986,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

