$266.84 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $266.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.28 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $804.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

GMAB traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $41.02. 13,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,442. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

