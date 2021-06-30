27,000 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

