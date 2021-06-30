2,747 Shares in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,747 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

XOG opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

